Sajid Javid has confirmed that all NHS and social care staff will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to continue in their jobs from 1 April 2022.

The health secretary made his statement while speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

"Having considered the consultation responses, the advice of my officials and NHS leaders, I have concluded that all of those working in the NHS and social care will have to be vaccinated," Javid said.

"We must avoid preventable harm, protect patients in the NHS, protect colleagues in the NHS and of course protect the NHS itself."

Sign up to our newsletters here.