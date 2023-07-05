Seventy-five years ago today, the NHS was launched by Aneurin Bevan at Park Hospital in Manchester.

British people became entitled to a comprehensive healthcare system, free at the point of delivery and funded by general taxation.

Since 5 July 1948, the health service has seen many milestones in healthcare from Britain's first heart transplant to the birth of the world's first IVF baby.

Today, the NHS treats over a million people a day in England.

Public support for the health service is "rock solid," but leading health think tanks have warned that without investment, the NHS will not be around to celebrate its 100th anniversary.