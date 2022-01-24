NHS staff throw uniforms at Downing Street police during protest

NHS workers threw their uniforms at Downing Street police this weekend as they protested against compulsory Covid jabs across the country.

Healthcare staff were filmed throwing their scrubs at officers while crowds chanted "no vax mandate".

Dozens of guards lined the gates outside Downing Street as scores of protesters formed crowds.

Items of clothing were seen being thrown towards guards.

It comes as formal warnings of dismissal are due to be issued from next month as more than 80,000 staff remain unvaccinated.

