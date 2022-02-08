Sajid Javid vows to start reducing NHS waiting list from 2024

Sajid Javid has vowed to start reducing the NHS waiting list from March 2024.

The health secretary, speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, also confirmed an extension of the target to reduce the NHS backlog in number of patients waiting more than two months for cancer treatment from March 2022 to 2023.

"Assuming half of the missing demand from the pandemic returns over the next three years, the NHS expect waiting lists to be reducing by March 2024," Mr Javid said, setting out government plans.

