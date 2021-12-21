LBC’s Nick Ferrari told listeners that he thinks a “radical solution” to the NHS crisis is to limit people to 12 appointments a year, then after that, you will be charged.

The Omnicron strain is now the dominant coronavirus variant in London, and the Mayor, Sadiq Khan, has said the surge in cases is “hugely concerning”.

Mr Ferrari proposed a solution, saying: “The NHS needs radical action, limit people to 12 appointments a year. After that, you will be charged. Unless it’s a serious case like cancer.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here