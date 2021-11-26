Conservative MP Nick Fletcher says Doctor Who being played by a woman has pushed young men into crime

Women stepping into male television and film roles is pushing young British men into a life of crime, a Conservative MP suggests.

Nick Fletcher claims actresses taking the lead in Doctor Who and Ghostbusters reboot had left young men with only violent anti-heroes like Thomas Shelby and the Krays.

During the International Men’s Day debate in parliament, the Tory MP complained of calls from “a tiny, yet very vocal minority, that every male character or good role model must have a female replacement”.

"Is it any wonder we are seeing so many young men committing crime?” he added.

