BBC's Nick Robinson told Boris Johnson to "stop talking" as the pair clashed live on air this morning.

The Radio 4 presenter seemed to lose his cool with the Prime Minister rambling answers on the HGV shortage during BBC Today Programme host.

During a grilling over the Governments handling of the truck driver shortages and the current supply chain crisis, Mr Johnson said: "There is no supply of young people in this country who frankly at the moment are thinking of becoming truck drivers."

They begin talking over one another before Robinson snaps: "Prime Minister you are going to pause.

"Prime Minister stop talking."