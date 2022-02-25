The Apprentice’s Nick Showering latest hopeful to be fired as fans are ‘in tears’

The Apprentice viewers were shocked to see Nick Showering fired by Lord Sugar during last night's episode.

The 31 year old chartered accountant - who also runs his own flavoured drinks company - was a huge source of entertainment this season, albeit unintentionally.

Nick's one-liners and adorably clueless demeanour had fans rolling in fits of laughter throughout his time on the BBC show, but was sent packing after his team failed on the Silverstone corporate day out challenge.

Project leader Stephanie managed to keep her place on the show, as did Akshay and Katherine.

