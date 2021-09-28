Labour MP calling for minimum wage rise doesn’t know what current level is

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds got himself into a spot of bother when appearing on Nick Ferrari’s LBC show to call for a higher minimum wage, and then not appearing to know what the current level is.

The Labour MP initially suggested he knew what the current minimum wage was, but when pressed by Ferrari could only say it was “below £10”, and that he didn’t know the actual figure "off the top of my head."

Keir Starmer announced at the Labour conference this week that the party was seeking an immediate increase in the minimum wage in the UK to £10.