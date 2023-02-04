Family and friends of Nicola Bulley have questioned a police update suggesting the mother-of-two fell into the river.

Officers believe Ms Bulley, 45, “sadly” fell into the River Wyre while walking her dog last Friday but are continuing the search.

“When we are talking about a life we can’t base it on a hypothesis - surely we need this factual evidence,” friend Emma White told Sky News.

“We still have no evidence and that’s why we’re out together in force. You don’t base life on a hypothesis.”

