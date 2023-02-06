Nicola Bulley: Private search company ‘confident’ they’ll find missing mother

A private search and recovery team is “confident” that they will find missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley if she has fallen into the River Wyre.

Specialist Group International began trawling the water on Monday, 6 February, using state-of-the-art sonar technology to search the area it is feared the 45-year-old may have fallen into.

The mortgage adviser has been missing since Friday, 27 January. She vanished whilst walking her dog along the riverside.

“We’re going to work our hardest. We’ll probably be working under darkness tonight,” Peter Faulding, the search company’s chief executive, said.

