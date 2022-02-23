Scotland’s first minister and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has said it is “unthinkable” that her predecessor Alex Salmond still has a show on a Kremlin-backed broadcaster.

The former leader launched his self-titled show on RT, formerly known as Russia Today, in 2017, drawing the ire of many across Scottish political life – including his successor Ms Sturgeon.

Speaking to STV News on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon backed calls for Ofcom to revoke the licence of RT to broadcast in the UK.

