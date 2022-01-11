Nicola Sturgeon calls on Boris Johnson to resign following party revelations

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on Boris Johnson to resign over the Downing Street bring-your-own-booze garden party revelations.

The prime minister faces intense pressure over his own involvement after more than 100 Downing Street staff were invited to a lockdown-breaking party in the No 10 garden, a leaked email shows.

The party took place on 20 May 2020, as England was still emerging from the strict first Covid lockdown and meetings with more than one other person outdoors were still banned.

Sturgeon said: “People across the country are aghast at the revelations about Downing Street’s conduct.”

