Nicola Sturgeon cuts Covid self-isolation to seven days in Scotland

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the Covid self-isolation period will be cut from 10 to seven days in Scotland, bringing the country in line with rules in England.

Ms Sturgeon also said that Scots who test positive with a lateral flow test will no longer have to take a PCR test to confirm the result, with the changes coming into force from midnight.

The SNP leader said she wanted to see “sustainable” ways of dealing with Omicron and other variants – but warned the latest wave still the potential to “overwhelm” the NHS in Scotland.

