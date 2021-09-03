Nicola Sturgeon was left “deeply offended” by a comment shouted in Holyrood which alleged Scotland is not welcoming to English people.

During Thursday’s First Minister’s Questions, Sturgeon was responding to a question about alleged discriminatory chanting by Rangers fans in which they were heard to sing “the famine is over, why don’t you go home”.

Sturgeon said Scotland “is home” to anyone before apparent heckling broke out from the Scottish Conservative benches.

MSP Tess White later apologised for accusing the First Minister of making the country welcoming to all outsiders "except if you're English" and admitted her heckling had been "over the line".