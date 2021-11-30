Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said.

The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.

MSPs were told that all nine cases were tested on or around 23 November and that none had so far required hospital care, nor had they any recent travel history to southern African countries where the variant was originally detected.

Sign up to our newsletters.