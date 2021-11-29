Nicola Sturgeon asks for 'increased compliance with precautions' as Omicron variant identified in Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon spoke at a briefing on the Omicron variant after the Scottish Government announced four cases in Lanarkshire and the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.

Scotland’s First Minister said: "We are asking people, everybody across the country to significantly step up and increase compliance with all existing precautions.

Ms Sturgeon urged people to test themselves regularly before they mix socially with others.

The first minister also encouraged people living in Scotland to "increase compliance with existing precautions" by wearing face masks, washing hands and surfaces, getting vaccinated and testing themselves regularly with lateral flow tests.

Sign up to our newsletters.