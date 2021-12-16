Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to “stay at home” as she reinforced warnings over the rise of Omicron.

Scotland’s first minister told people to “reduce your contact” with others households as she warned that the variant is likely to be the dominant strain of Covid in Scotland from tomorrow.

“For now, please stay at home much more than you normally would, and as much as is feasible,” the SNP leader said during a statement in the Scottish parliament on Thursday.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here