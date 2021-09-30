Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been convicted and sentenced to a year in prison for illegally funding his unsuccessful 2012 re-election campaign.

A Paris court found the 66-year-old guilty of spending tens of millions of euros more on his campaign than the law permitted.

Sarkozy has avoided jail and will, instead, serve his sentence at home with an electronic bracelet, the court ruled.

Mr Sarkozy, who denies any wrongdoing, described the ruling as an "injustice".

He said he will go "right to the end" to seek "truth and justice".

He will appeal the verdict, his lawyer said.

This is Sarkozy's second one-year prison term.