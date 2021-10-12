Nigel Farage was tricked into reading a message supporting the IRA by tricksters who targeted the controversial personality on the video message site Cameo.

The former politician reads out a birthday message and is seen raising his drink and saying ‘up the RA’ in a clip on the video-sharing platform.

Mr Farage told MailOnline: “If I saw ‘up the RA’ I would have looked at that as something very innocent, and wouldn’t have even known there was an implication to it.”

