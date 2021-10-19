RTÉ’s Claire Byrne challenges Nigel Farage over his knowledge of Ireland during conversation over what Brexit has done to Britain and Northern Ireland

The former UKIP leader and TV personality said that Ireland should leave the EU and questioned why Irish nationalists fought so long for independence from Britain.

The RTÉ host then played a Cameo clip where Mr.Farage was tricked into saying a republican message.

Mrs Byrne then said: “Don’t try and lecture the Irish people about the history, culture & precarious nature of peace on this island. You haven’t got a clue.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.