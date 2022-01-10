Nigel Farage has weighed in on the Molly-Mae Hague drama by posting a clip defending the former Love Island contestant’s remark that “we all have the same 24 hours”.

The former UKIP leader spoke out in defence of the influencer after she was criticised for her “tone deaf” comments about wealth and privilege.

In a clip posted to Thrillz, a platform where people can buy personalised messages from celebrities, Farage congratulated the 22-year-old Pretty Little Thing creative director, saying she “has done well”.

