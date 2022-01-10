Nigel Farage meets Novak Djokovic’s family amid deportation saga

Nigel Farage has been filmed meeting Novak Djokovic’s family amid the deportation saga in Australia.

Djokovic’s legal team won their case for the Serbian star to remain in the country, after his visa was initially revoked by the Australian Border Force and the player was caught up in an international diplomatic storm.

Farage, who is most famous for his aggressive pro-Brexit and anti-immigration politics, is sceptical of vaccinations and has been championing Djokovic’s cause on social media, posting a video of himself joining Djokovic’s family to welcome in the news of the hearing.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here