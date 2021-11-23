Nigel Farage told Sky News Australia that he thinks the “law doesn’t seem to apply” to trans activists who targeted JK Rowling’s home.

The Harry Potter author has accused trans activists of posting her Edinburgh address on Twitter after previously being criticised for her views on trans issues.

Mr Farge told Sky News host Paul Murray: “Trans rights extremists can threaten a well-known, successful public figure in this way and nothing gets done. They are some of the worst and the most aggressive, most hectoring and bullying of the lot.”

