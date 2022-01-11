Nigel Rees has suggested the BBC has taken diversity “too far”.

The former Radio 4 presenter stepped down from his programme Quote... Unquote after 46 years and has since accused the company of “wokery”.

“The diversity side of things is actual BBC policy, you now couldn’t have an all-white panel on my show, or any other show,” Rees said.

“You have got to have a representative of an ethnic minority, which I think is taking it too far”.

