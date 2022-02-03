Shocking videos appear to capture a two-million barrel oil tanker exploding off the coast of Nigeria.

The oil production ship exploded off the coast of Escravos, Delta State in what is thought to be the nation’s second major environmental setback in three months.

Shocking footage captures giant plumes of black smoke and flames erupting for the vessel.

The Trinity Spirit which stores 2 million barrels of oil blew up early Wednesday morning, Shebah Exploration & Production Co. confirmed.

According to Shebah’s website the ship, which they have on lease, can process up to 22,000 barrels a day.

