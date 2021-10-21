A mother has described the symptoms her daughter suffered after being spiked through injection in a nightclub.

“She was very panicked, very disorientated and scared,” Karen said of her daughter, Leah.

“She felt sick and wasn’t talking any sense. She was just scared.”

The discussion, which took place on Good Morning Britain, comes amid rising reports of women being spiked in clubs and bars across the UK.

Boycotts are planned across cities next week as students call for tighter security in venues to avoid women being attacked with needles.

