Nightclubs are being ‘picked on again’, says club owner ahead of Welsh closures

The nightclub industry is being “picked on again” after the Welsh Government’s decision to close clubs ahead of New Year’s Eve, the chairman of the board at Rekom UK, which owns three nightclubs in Wales, has said.

Peter Marks said Rekom UK will lose at least £200,000 from the closure of nightclubs Atik, Pryzm, Fiction in Wrexham Cardiff, and Swansea, after First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the measure.

The 61-year-old, who has been working in the nightclub sector for 40 years, called the move “a virtue signalling political decision” and said it was “not based on any semblance of fact”.