A 9-year-old child who rode a luggage belt at Minneapolis-St Paul International airport managed to escape unscathed despite jumping on while it was moving.

The boy “dove” onto the baggage belt at the US airport on 2 May, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

Local media MPR News reported, that the boy jumped on the belt in the Minneapolis airport departures lounge, and was taken all the way to where the bags are separated.

Police said the child was found quickly, and was not injured.