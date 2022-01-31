Police 'given 300 images of evidence' on No 10 parties, Sue Gray report reveals

The Metropolitan Police were given over 500 pieces of paper and 300 photographs as evidence on the 10 Downing Street parties.

Met Police Commander Catherine Roper revealed earlier today that they’ve been overwhelmed with recent pieces of evidence.

She said: “We had a bundle of materials provided to us, just Friday, well over 500 pieces of paper”.

Roper added that they’d also recieved: “over 300 photographs” and that “officers are prioritising this week to consider what’s been provided in that bundle of material” as well as “what further investigations that they need to do”.

