Boris Johnson faces a damaging litany of allegations about rule-breaking parties held in Downing Street and elsewhere in government.

An inquiry into the suspected gatherings was first launched last year when news broke of a number of Christmas parties in 2020.

Veteran civil servant Sue Gray has been thrust into the spotlight to lead the report, which is set to be a largely factual account about what was going on at Downing Street.

It could have huge implications for the prime minister, who has already faced calls to resign over the scandal.

