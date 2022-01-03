Boris Johnson has said no new Covid restrictions are necessary at present, insisting his existing plan B measures are the “right” approach.

The government intends to “continue with path that we’re on”, the prime minister said – arguing the current curbs are sufficient, despite the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

The comments, on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, come ahead of a review of plan B – widespread mask-wearing, Covid passes to enter crowded venues and work-from-home guidance – on Wednesday.