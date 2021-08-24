Kevin McCarthy has said there is “no possible way” that every American will be able to be evacuated from Afghanistan by the original deadline for withdrawal on August 31.

The House Minority Leader made the comments following a classified briefing with US security officials. He told a press conference on Tuesday “We should stay until every single American is able to get out of Afghanistan.” This comes after reports that the Taliban are preventing Afghans from travelling to Kabul airport to flee the country.