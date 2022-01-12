An exasperated cop is heard asking, “Who’s in charge? No one’s in charge!” as police break up an illegal party - at the exact time of Downing Street’s BYOB bash.

Officers dispersed the crowd in Birmingham at 7.45pm on May 20, 2020, 120 miles away from the Government’s notorious ‘Bring Your Own Booze’ knees-up.

Police managed to persuade the party-goers to return to their homes and gardens and assured the crowd that Covid “is real”.

