Watch live as the first of the 2021 Nobel Prizes is announced in the field of physiology or medicine.

A panel at Stockholm’s Karolinska Institute is due to announce the recipient this morning.

The prestigious award will come with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (£844,000).

Last year’s prize went to three scientists who discovered the liver-ravaging hepatitis C virus, a breakthrough that led to cures for the deadly disease and tests to keep the scourge from spreading through blood banks.

Pioneers of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines and immune system research are tipped for the medicine prize.