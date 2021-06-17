This video shows Noor Bin Ladin, the niece of 9/11 mastermind Osama Bin Laden, waving a “Trump Won” banner in Geneva where US President Joe Biden met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is seen standing on a small boat in Geneva Lake holding up the sign. The two world leaders met in a grand villa overlooking the Swiss lake.

Ms Bin Ladin has publicly expressed her support for former US President Donald Trump in the past, and has said she believes he won the 2020 election.