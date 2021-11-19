This is the terrifying moment a brave police officer tackled a gun-wielding man to the ground in a dramatic arrest caught on camera.

A bodycam captures the officer charging at Leigh Walkington, 43, as he brandishes a black pistol - later found to be an imitation gun.

The individual restrained Walkington in a matter of seconds after he grabbed the weapon from a table.

The ordeal happened when police visited Walkington’s cottage in Northwold, Norfolk on July 9 after he was accused of assaulting his wife.

Walkington was later sentenced to 13 months in prison.