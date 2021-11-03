Food shortages that have gripped North Korea for years may be underlined by a new public awareness campaign that is urging citizens to eat more swans.

The nation’s state-run media has recently started promoting black swan meat as a valuable food source, with one newspaper suggesting it is “delicious and has medicinal value”.

Leader Kim Jong Un has publicly acknowledged that North Korea is in a tense food situation and per Reuters, intelligence from the south reportedly believes he has issued orders calling for every grain of rice to be counted.

