North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered officials to wage a tougher pandemic prevention campaign, despite turning down foreign Covid-19 vaccines offered via the UN-backed immunisation programme.

During a Politburo meeting, Mr Kim said officials must “bear in mind that tightening epidemic prevention is the task of paramount importance which must not be loosened," the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The leader also told officials to deal with coronavirus in "our style" after previously calling for North Koreans to prepare for prolonged restrictions despite a deteriorating economy and food shortages.