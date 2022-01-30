Japan warns of threat to international security after 'unprecedented' North Korea missile test

Nuclear-armed North Korea conducted its largest missile test since 2017 on Sunday (30 January).

According to South Korean president Moon Jae-in, the test indicates North Korea’s intentions to scrap the self-imposed 2018 moratorium on testing intercontinental-range ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the missile flew for 30 minutes, reaching an altitude of around 2,000km.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile was launched at 7:52am (22.52 GMT) from North Korea’s Jagang province.

The Hwasong-12 is one such IRBM that the North had tested in 2017.