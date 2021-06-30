North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un appears to be losing weight and a citizen has been quoted by state media suggesting he looks ‘emaciated’.

After watching video footage of the North Korean leader, the Pyongyang local was quoted as saying by state media:

“Our people’s hearts ached most when we saw [Kim Jong-un’s] emaciated looks. Everyone says their tears are welling up in their eyes naturally.”

Speculation about the leader’s health has been rife since earlier this month when photos released by state media showed him looking significantly thinner.