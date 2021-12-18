North Korea ‘bans laughing’ to mark 10th anniversary of Kim Jong-il’s death

North Koreans are marking the 10th death anniversary of former leader Kim Jong-il by falling silent and bowing in respect, flying national flags at half mast and undertaking pilgrimages to Mansu Hill.

Sirens in the capital Pyongyang blared for three minutes at midday on Friday to order the country’s citizens to bow in respect to commemorate the death anniversary, reported the Associated Press.

One report by Radio Free Asia (RFA) cited an unidentified resident of Sinuiju as saying that the country had imposed an 11-day ban on laughing, drinking and shopping to mark the anniversary.

