North Korea carried out successful tests of a new long-range cruise missile this weekend, seen by analysts as the country’s first weapon with nuclear capability.

The missiles are “a strategic weapon of great significance” and travelled some 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country’s territorial waters during the tests, KCNA said.

Footage from the tests captured a trail of thick fiery smoke erupting in the cruise missile’s wake as it took off from a transporter-erector-launcher.

Talks aimed at dismantling North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs in return for U.S. sanctions relief have stalled since 2019.