Video footage has been released of North Korea launching a "railway-borne missile system" - one which it says successfully hit its target 800km away. South Korea said the missile was fired from the central inland area of Yangdok on Wednesday. The test was also confirmed by Japan, with prime minister Yoshihide Suga calling it "outrageous".

Nicolas de Rivière, France's ambassador to the United Nations, said the launch was a breach of Security Council resolutions and "a major threat to international peace and security". The same day, South Korea tested a ballistic missile which "accurately hit the target”, increasing tensions.