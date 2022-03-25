North Korean state television has released a video depicting Kim Jong-un overseeing the test launch of an ICBM (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile).

The bizarre montage, which shows Kim dressed in a leather jacket and sunglasses, was reportedly shown on state-owned broadcaster Korean Central Television.

Mr Kim said the Hwasong-17 test, carried out on Thursday, was to make the “whole world clearly aware” that the North had upgraded its nuclear arsenal and is ready for a “long-standing confrontation” with “the US imperialists”, the country’s state media said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.