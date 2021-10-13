Kim Jong-un watched on as North Korean troops smashed bricks over their chest and lay on broken glass in what was a bizarre display of military process.

The above video shows the bare-chested soldiers performing increasingly extreme exercises – such as bending a metal rod between two soldiers’ chests and breaking free of a metal chain using only their brute strength.

It’s hard to see how any of this would be useful in a military scenario, but the crowd seemed to enjoy it nonetheless.