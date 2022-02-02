People in North and Midlands have been 'overlooked and undervalued', Michael Gove says

People in the North and the Midlands have been "overlooked and undervalued for years by politicians", Michael Gove told Sky News today.

The MP said the northern regions had been "overlooked and undervalued for years by politicians".

Mr Gove said the 2016 Brexit referendum was a "wake-up call" for those in power in Westminster.

Wolverhampton and Sheffield will be the first of 20 areas picked to benefit from a "radical new regeneration programme" launched by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) as part of the government's Levelling Up White Paper.

Sign up to our newsletters.