North Shropshire: Lib Dem winner of by-election tells Tories ‘enough is enough’

The Liberal Democrat winner of the North Shropshire by-election has told the Conservatives "enough is enough", after her party won the seat on Thursday. Helen Morgan's election follows the resignation of previous MP Owen Paterson, who stepped down after he was found to have broken lobbying rules. In her victory speech, Ms Morgan said: "Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have said 'enough is enough'. They have said 'you are unfit to lead and I want you to leave'."

She won the election with almost 18,000 votes, compared to Conservative Neil Shastri-Hurst’s 12,032.

Sign up to our politics newsletter here