Boris Johnson takes 'personal responsibility' for by-election loss to Lib Dems

Boris Johnson has said he takes “personal responsibility” for the Conservative Party’s loss in the North Shropshire by-election, which saw a seat with a 23,000-vote majority flip to the Liberal Democrats. The prime minister described Thursday’s result as “very disappointing” and he has to “accept that verdict”. Referencing recent media scrutiny around alleged rule-breaking, Mr Johnson cited “the overall category of politicians talking about ourselves ... and seeming to be focussed on those issues at the expense of the things that really matter to people” as a factor in his party’s defeat.

