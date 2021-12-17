‘Boris Johnson, the party is over’, Lib Dem says after North Shropshire by-election win

The Liberal Democrat winner of the North Shropshire by-election has told Boris Johnson “the party is over”, after his party’s 23,000 majority was overturned on Thursday. Helen Morgan won the seat with almost 18,000 votes compared to Conservative Neil Shastri-Hurst’s 12,032, and replaces former Tory MP Owen Paterson, who resigned from the role after he was found to have broken lobbying rules. Ms Morgan said: “Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people. They said loudly and clearly, ‘Boris Johnson, your party is over’.”

Sign up to our politics newsletter here